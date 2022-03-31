PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There isn’t much to write home about for the weather Thursday. It’s going to be your typical spring day with passing clouds and isolated showers. A day that you will still want a jacket, but not quite warm enough for just a long sleeve t-shirt or anything like that.

The cooler air is due to a consistent northwest flow. That northwest wind will usher in some moisture and it will also keep us down into the mid-50s for another day.

Portland and surrounding communities in the Willamette Valley will also have some broken clouds. Don’t expect it to be cloudy all day. There will be some areas where those clouds dissipate and there are some sun breaks. There is a small chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon. Because of the sun breaks and the showers, we may have a few rainbows too.

Swipe through the forecast zones below to see what is going on visually for your neighborhood. Those west of the Cascades will have clouds and isolated showers. That is only part of the story, for the forecast will be slightly different outside of Portland.

The forecast will call for more sunshine than clouds around Hood River and extending east to The Dalles. There will be a gusty wind picking up for the Gorge. Those of you that are residents there, it will be one of those windy days. We may have gusts pushing 30 mph or even a bit stronger into the lower Columbia Basin. If you’re closer to the western Gorge, you may have a few isolated showers on Thursday.

We know that the moisture level Thursday is low, but we may pick up some measurable rain around the foothills or even the coast. High resolution weather models are projecting a few hundredths of an inch for the day. That may mean some light snow or just some snowflakes early Thursday for the mountains. That will fall apart quickly, turning to sunshine for areas like Government Camp.